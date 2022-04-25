Oswego Players receive five TANYS awards for “The Savannah Sipping Society”

OSWEGO - The current production of the Oswego Players was recently adjudicated by the Theater Association of New York State’s (TANYS) Vice President Paul Nelson at their April 3 performance of “The Savannah Sipping Society.”
TANYS is a non-profit theater organization that serves as an educational resource and advocate for all nonprofessional theatre entities in the state of New York-including community theatres, university and college theatre departments, secondary school drama departments, and children’s theatres. The Theater Association gives several awards annually based on a year-round Roving Adjudication Merit process provided by the organization.
The Oswego Players were recently notified by Nelson that their production of Sipping Society has received five such awards. They include:
Excellence in Direction to Paul McKinney.
Excellence in Ensemble Performance to the Cast - Sherri Metz, Beth DeRousie, Beverly Murtha and Gina Mazzoli Wentworth.
Excellence in Scenic Design and Execution to Bob Collins, Skeeter Collins and Paul McKinney.
Excellence in Costume Design and Execution to Marie Sterphone.
Meritorious Achievement in Lighting and Sound Design to Matthew Georgiades.
The Players will receive their awards at the TANYS Annual Theater Festival in November. For more information, log onto: oswegoplayers.org
