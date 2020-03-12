Oswego Players season opener “Dearly Departed”
OSWEGO - Pictured are Kelly Mahan playing Veda, Tom Milam playing her husband Novel, and Tammy Thompson playing the widow Raynelle Turpin in a scene from “Dearly Departed” the Oswego Players season opener, directed by Paul McKinney. These three actors, along with a cadre of unique characters, are ready to bring the house down when the lights go up March 27, 28, 29 and April 3, 4, 5 in the Civic Arts Center of Oswego. Tickets are on sale now by calling the Box Office at 315-343-5138 or by logging on to: oswegoplayers.org

