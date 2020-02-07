Oswego podcaster, Patrick Gorton, says a lot with a shopping bag

OSWEGO – Patrick Gorton has a lot to say. And he’s saying it in a podcast he calls “We Live On A Planet.”
“I’m a local guy. I was born and raised in this town,” he said recently. “I graduated from a little Catholic school that’s closed. I’m just a small fish, but I’ve got something to say. I’ve got something to share with the world.”
He has a lot to share, and it would be a real disservice to write only about his gift to Oswego that sparked this story and his first venture, after three years and over 350 episodes, into advertising his podcast. Gorton is giving away bags.
Beginning March 1, you’ll no longer be given your usual plastic bag for your groceries at your favorite supermarket anywhere in the state. From then on, you’ll either be bringing your own re-useable bag with you, or you’ll be buying a paper bag from your grocer. But if you’re lucky that day, you’ll meet a smiling Gorton handing out very-well-made, sturdy, re-useable shopping bag with “We Live On A Planet” printed in bold, black type on the good-sized, brown, cloth-like bag with handles. For free.
“It was just that fortuitous moment of thinking what a great thing to do right now is give something to my community and let my community know I would love to have you listen too,” he said. “I’m heard in 125 different countries, but it would be kind of neat to have people in my hometown listen as well.”
The message of the bag is certainly environmental. “Plastic is killing the earth,” Gorton said. But there’s so much more to Gorton and his podcast.
He calls it “a personal journal with a variety show flare,” in the mold of an ‘80s radio show, listener call-ins and all. He shares facts on science, nature, food, health, and history. But most of all, he shares himself.
“You have to be vulnerable and open yourself up, and that’s hard,” he said. “We’re living in that world, that Facebook world, or the society world, where everybody has to paint a pretty picture, and everything has to be perfect. And we want to make ourselves perfect. And when I do this, I’m being vulnerable because I’m letting people know about either my addiction or my mental health struggles, and I can break down that stigma by talking about it, and addressing it, and educating myself about it. Because the more I can learn about it, the better it is for me too.”
Gorton has battled bi-polar mental health issues for over 30 years and has been recovering from alcohol addiction over the last four.
“Every once in a while I’ll bring that in just to kind of inspire people to know that they can overcome addiction,” he said.
During the week, he’s thinking about “what is going to engage my listeners. Lately, it’s been about the bags that I’ve made, just because that’s on the forefront. But then, it’s also about my doctor’s appointments, my struggles, my depressions maybe, or my self-doubts that I might have to just kind of share it with people, to not let them feel alone.”
Sharing “has become a very therapeutic thing for me,” he said.
“Just as the Europeans in their way, instead of just throwing medicine at mental health, they’ll do talk therapy. I found this is my talk therapy. I have a therapist, and I see a doctor, but doing this on my own as well, gives me that outlet because it’s my own therapy session.”
When he’s podcasting, he imagines it as a very one-on-one conversation. “I feel like I want to reach just one person, even though I have hundreds and hundreds of listeners per episode, I feel like it’s just you and I. And I get that from people too. I’ve had call-ins ever since I started. I have had people tell me, ‘Thank you. You’ve helped me. You’ve made me realize that I’m not alone.’ And that’s rewarding to me. I like that feeling that I can connect, whether it be the facts, the history, the addiction, the mental health struggles, whatever it might be.”
His dedication to a philosophy of honest self-portrayal precludes editing his podcasts. There are no second takes.
“It’s whatever I feel that morning,” he said. “Nothing is scripted. It’s always ad libbed. I never know what it’s going to be. It’s always depending on my mood. I want it to be true, and natural, and organic.
“There’s times it’s hard to push that scary red button of ‘record’ for me, because of struggling with mental health,” he continued. “There’s mornings that I’m struggling. We all struggle anyway, but having a chemical imbalance can make it more difficult some days than others to push that button when I’m feeling very vulnerable. It’s kind of tough. And I don’t want to spread a lot of doom and gloom. I want to be positive. But I also want to be realistic. And so, I need to, for myself, to push that red button on those days. And that’s what I’m trying to learn through this podcast as well. Being more vulnerable, being more real, being as open and honest as I can to my addictions and my mental health struggles. And it’s really allowed me to be more free as a person instead of being so scared.”
His podcasts average 30 minutes.
“At one time I was doing the podcast seven days a week,” he said. “And then I started to get burnt out and I was doing it five days a week, and then I went to three days. I was doing Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and I did that for quite a while. My accident happened, everything got put on hold. I was in a wheelchair. I was broken up bad. The podcast got put on hold. I didn’t even podcast for six months. And I could have, and I should have, but that’s water under the bridge, but I needed to put everything I had mentally into healing, so I did that. Then I fired the podcast back up. My listeners are still there. They’re happy to have me back, and I decided I’ve got to do just Mondays and Fridays. And so, that’s what I’m doing now. I’m feeling a new-found love for my podcast again. It’s always been there, and I’ve always loved it, it’s my child and I’ve watched it grow, but after this accident and now that I’m better and I’ve fired it back up, I’m doing my podcast a little bit different than I was doing before the accident in the sense that I feel a little more free. I have a little different outlook on life since the accident. I’m really trying not to be so worried and sterile on my podcasts, just let it flow, just organic and let it go.”
He has a website, WLOAP.com, a Facebook page, a Twitter account, @wloapdotcom, and an Instagram account on which he puts his Spotify link to his podcasts. They’re readily found, in any event, pretty much where you’d find any podcast, such as the Apple App Store.
“I want people to know more about We Live On A Planet,” he said. I want it to be one of their things where they’re like, ‘I want to listen to this show always.’”
