OSWEGO – Crowds lined both sides of Bridge Street from Liberty Street on the west side to East Second Street across the Oswego River on the city’s east side as the annual Independence Day parade returned after a two-year COVID hiatus. The parade route originated at the Oswego High School and ended at Fort Ontario. Here are some photos of that march.
Oswego’s annual Independence Day parade returns for 2022; photos of the event
Randy Pellis
