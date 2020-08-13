OSWEGO — The city of Oswego, Oswego City-County Youth Bureau and iHeartOswego will host three, at-home and at-work fall and winter “City Games”, for families and businesses alike starting in October.
There will be three contests in all. First up is the “Crazy Scarecrow Creations”, being judged on Oct. 10. November will be Crazy Christmas Tree Decorating (in any theme) and finally, Crazy Winter Window Decorating in December.
These contests were created in order to give the families the incentive to work together on projects during the shelter-at-home, family time. Businesses are also encouraged to participate as the games coincide with the holiday in-store decorating you would normally do.
“While we all continue to survive and thrive during the COVID-19 crisis, the Oswego City/County Youth Bureau collaborated with iHeartOswego in order to offer a few friendly competitions for families and business to participate in (and maybe win a prize!),” said Jennifer Losurdo, of the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.
The website will open and offer the (minimal) rules for participation and for registration, starting Aug. 15. Registration and rules for all three competitions will be posted to OswegoCityGames.com, at that time. People must register to be entered.
If people need additional information contact Jen Losurdo at Oswego City-County Youth Bureau 315-349-3451 ext. 3451 or email: jlosurdo@oswegony.org
