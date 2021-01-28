OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum will be closed to the public in January and February.
The staff is hard at work on programming, events and exhibit development for the 2021 season.
Appointments may be made by calling the museum office at 315-342-0480 or through our website at www.hlwmm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.