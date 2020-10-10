OSWEGO — The Theater Arts Youth Academy of the Oswego Players, Inc., is going high tech with its first streaming performance of “Do You Read Me?”, a mad cap comedy for the whole family.
“Everyone at NASA thinks that Dr. Weaver’s Mars colony is a joke, because it’s full of Average Joe’s instead of astronauts. Their mission? To grow the first eggplant on Mars. As Dr. Weaver takes reports from the self-appointed experts, disappointed sci-fi fans, and customer service nightmares that inhabit the colony under the leadership of the arrogant Commander, the mission starts to seem impossible. But could there be more to the story than they’re letting on?”
Written especially for actors to perform on video chat, Do You Read Me? is a space comedy about community.
Director Norman Berlin III has announced his cast for this production:
Doc -1 – Ethan Fowler
Doc -2 – Wendy Thompson
Commander Fillion – Katie Gerth
Sam- Ben Fowler
Karen – Abby Smith
Charlie – Trevor Griffiths
Jess – Allison Goss
Quinn – Grace Syrell
Robin – Emma Pryor
Dr. Dent – Annabella Sobrino
This production is made possible through a generous grant from the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation.
Tickets are on sale now. For more information go to www.oswegoplayers.org
