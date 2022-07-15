Oswego set to celebrate Harborfest 2022; here’s the schedule

OSWEGO – It seems like quite a while since Oswego celebrated a Harborfest, but it’s back this year and should be a good one. Here’s a list of what’s happening between Thursday evening, July 28 and late Sunday afternoon, July 31:
Breitbeck Park
Lake Street, Oswego.
Smoking and vaping are banned in all city of Oswego public places.
Lakeview Stage:
Thursday, July 28
6:30 p.m. – dangerous type
8:30 p.m. – The Motowners
Friday, July 29
9:30 a.m.– Stan Colella Orchestra
7 p.m. – Hard Promises
9:15 p.m. – The Fabulous Thunderbirds
Saturday, July 30
1:15 p.m. – Grit N Grace
3:15 p.m. – Little Queen
5:30 p.m. – REV
8 p.m. – Scars & Stripes
10 p.m.– Off the Reservation
Sunday, July 31
1:30 p.m. – Diana Jacobs Band
3:15 p.m. – Infinity
5 p.m. – Takin’ It To The Streets
S.T.E.A.M. & Robotics Tents
Highkey Science – Hands on activities (Friday & Saturday)
Build-it-Kits
Monster Mural
Miscellaneous Attractions:
The Children’s Parade featuring The Catskill Puppet Theater,
The Shadow Players, and the Super DIRT Week pace car – Friday (10:30)
The Harborfest board of directors and staff invites children of all ages and their parents to join in for the annual procession.
For 2022 this popular parade is Friday, July 29.
The parade will begin at West Park/Franklin Square at 10:30 a.m. and travel along W. Fifth St. to Lake St. and will conclude in Breitbeck Park .
For 2022 the parade will feature the Shadow Players, The Catskill Puppets, and the Super DIRT Week pace car.
Parade participants should plan on arriving in West Park/Franklin Square by 10 a.m.
Following the parade, there will be many activities in the Breitbeck Park to entertain the young and old alike.
The Super DIRT Week pace car will be on display all weekend along with the 50th anniversary trophy.
Altman Science – Activities for children involving soap bubbles, Friday only, following the Children’s Parade
Johnny Peers & the Muttville Comix – three shows daily Thursday – Sunday, Times TBD (A slapstick comedy act like no other. Johnny leads over a dozen dogs through challenging and hilarious tricks as Johnny plays the straight man role in this wonderful show. This is a show for the whole family and the dog lover in all of us, the show stars mostly dogs rescued from shelters or pounds.)
Squawk – The Amazing Bird Show – Friday & Saturday only, 2 shows each day (A one of a kind, hour long show filled with amazing tricks, great talkers and lots of fun and laughs suitable for the entire family.)
The Shadow Players – performances in the park Friday – Sunday
Catskill Puppet Theater Performance – Friday only (12:30 p.m.)
The REV Theatre Co. presents The Fisherman and His Wife, Saturday only (12:30 p.m., 4 p.m.).
Spectacular Fireworks Show – Saturday evening
In addition to the great music performances all weekend, the park is host to a variety of vendors (marketing, food, farmer’s market, commercial and arts & crafts).
East Park/Washington Square (jazz and blues)
East Bridge Street (between East Second and East Fourth streets), Oswego.
Smoking and vaping are banned in all City of Oswego public places.
Friday, July 29
1:30 p.m. – Dam Dog
3:45 p.m. – Funky Blu Roots Band
6 p.m. – Steve Grills & the Roadmasters
8:15 p.m. – Regina Bonelli Blues
Saturday, July 30
1:15 p.m. – Grupo Pagan
3:30 p.m. – The Sacci Band
5:45 p.m. – ENROSE
8 p.m. – Regina Bonelli Blues
Sunday, July 31
2 p.m. – The Town Pants
In addition to the great music performances all weekend, the park is host to a variety of vendors (marketing, food, farmers market, commercial and arts and crafts).
Veterans Memorial Park/River Walk West
Smoking and vaping are banned in all City of Oswego public places.
2 p.m. – Double V’s
4 p.m. – Ruddy Well Band
7 p.m. – The Cousins
Saturday, July 30
1:30 p.m. – Colleen Kattau and Dos XX
3:30 p.m. – The Jess Novak Band
5:30 p.m. – Mike Davis & The Laughing Buddha Episodes
Sunday, July 31
1 p.m. – McConnell/Caruso/Carpentier
2:30 p.m. – Frostbit Blue
Fireworks
Saturday, July 30 at 9:30 p.m.
Fireworks by Grucci
The best viewing areas for the fireworks range from Fort Ontario on the east side of Oswego to the inner harbor and Breitbeck Park on the west side.
The fireworks simulcast will be played on Dinosaur Radio (103.9 FM).
The fireworks may be viewed on Spectrum TV – Channel 10.
Midway Carnival
Dreamland Amusements
On Lake St. in front of the Coast Guard Station.
Hours of Operation:
Wednesday – 5-11 p.m. Thursday – 5-11 p.m. Friday – 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday – 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday – Noon-5 p.m.
Pricing:
Rides will be priced at 3, 4 and 5 tickets per ride.
Tickets are $1.50 each; 20 tickets for $30 and 50 tickets for $60
One Price Promotions:
There will be one price promotions from Wednesday through Sunday.
On Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday the cost of the ride wristband will be $25 per day.
On Saturday the cost of the ride wristband will be $30.
Wristbands may be purchased online.
Buy three wristbands, get one free!
Sale Price: $75
On sale now through Wednesday, July 27 at 5 p.m.
For information about the Midway Carnival and how to purchase wristbands online, go to: https://innovativeticketing.com/Events/Detail/?NkM1MzMyRTQtMEM0Ny00NjIyLTlDNzAtM0I1NzM3RTRGRDNE
Tickets/wristbands are not available at the Harborfest office.
Transportation Shuttles
Shuttles travel between the festival venues and the Oswego Speedway. Shuttle buttons can be purchased for $5 on any shuttle. Shuttle buttons, once purchased are good for the entire weekend. Children under the age of five ride free.
Shuttle bus schedule is as follows:
Thursday: 5-11:30 p.m. Friday: 11 a.m.-midnight Saturday: 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Other Oswego events held during Harborfest weekend:
Rusty Wallace Racing Experience, Saturday, July 30, Oswego Speedway. Drive an actual NASCAR racecar by yourself or ride along with a professional driver. See website for more info: https://racewithrusty.com
YMCA’s 33rd Annual Harborfest 5K, 10K, and kids Fun Run, July 30. Set on beautiful Lake Ontario, walkers and runners enjoy 5K and 10K routes along scenic Oswego waterfronts, festival venues and the State University College at Oswego, while kids race around a city block area through Civic Plaza and back to the Y!
Contact Trish Levine, Director of Health & Wellness Oswego YMCA
Email: plevine@oswegoymca.org
Phone: 315-342-6082
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.