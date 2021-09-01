OSWEGO – Oswego Speedway will hold a trivia night at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2 to benefit the United Way. Hosted by Bearded Trivia, the event is open to everyone and offers race enthusiasts and trivia fans a trip down memory lane with the theme of speedway history. The Tiki Bar at the speedway opens at 6 p.m. and question rounds begin promptly at 7 p.m. Foursome team registration is $45 (for the team) and all funds raised benefit the United Way of Greater Oswego County.
Teams can register online by visiting the Oswego Speedway’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/OswegoSpeedway or download the registration form at www.oswegospeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=659128 and email it to oswegospeedway@gmail.com.
Here are a few teaser questions for all the race fans and Speedway history buffs:
1. Name all of the father/son duos to win Oswego Speedway Supermodified features?
2. Who was the first driver in Speedway history to win a feature event on both the dirt and asphalt?
3. What year holds the record for most amount of cars to attempt qualification for the International Classic, and how many were there?
The money raised during the annual United Way campaign stays in Oswego County, providing support to 29 programs at 19 agencies. United Way is continuing to work with the community to rebuild and recover from the impact COVID-19 has had on Oswego County and its residents. For more information, visit www.oswegounitedway.org or call 315-593-1900.
