OSWEGO — Christ the Good Shepherd will host Summerfest 2021 from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at St. Joseph’s Church located at 240 W. First St. in Oswego.
Festivities will include a chicken barbecue on Friday (pre-sale tickets only), live music, a large white elephant sale, and basket raffles. Saturday includes Oswego Police Department child fingerprinting, displays by the Oswego Fire Department, music, hamburgers and hot dogs. The white elephant sale and basket raffles will continue along with children’s games and more.
More information is available by calling 315-343-2333.
