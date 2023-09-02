World Fife, Drum fest coming to Oswego

Fort Ontario State Historic Site will welcome fife and drum groups from Belgium, France and Italy for the World Fife and Drum Friendship Festival on Monday. Pictured are The Fifres et Tambours de Saint-Tropez, France, performing original music pieces. Provided photo

OSWEGO — The World Fife and Drum Friendship Festival will take place Monday at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St.

Regular fort admission will be charged. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.

