OSWEGO — The World Fife and Drum Friendship Festival will take place Monday at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St.
Regular fort admission will be charged. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.
OSWEGO — The World Fife and Drum Friendship Festival will take place Monday at Fort Ontario State Historic Site, 1 E. Fourth St.
Regular fort admission will be charged. The event begins at 11:30 a.m.
The Towpath Volunteers Fife and Drum Corps of Macedon will be joined by fife and drum groups from Belgium, France, and Italy to march and perform on the parade grounds inside the old stone fort.
The program begins with an opening ceremony and joint performance by all four countries. Short individual performances will follow and the event wraps up when all four groups reunite for a grand finale at 2:30 p.m.
Between performances, audience members will have the opportunity to speak to the musicians and learn about this traditional art.
Event seating is not provided, and people are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets.
For more information about the event, contact Fort Ontario State Historic Site Manager Paul Lear at 315-343-4711 or paul.lear@parks.ny.gov.
The state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more — which are all visited by 78 million people every year.
For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit www.parks.ny.gov, download the free New York State Parks Explorer mobile app or call 518-474-0456.
