Oswego Valley Fiddlers present Sept. 19 concert

OSWEGO - The Oswego Valley Fiddlers, a chapter of the New York State Old Tyme Fiddlers Association, are the featured performers at the North American Hall of Fame and Museum at 1121 Comins Road in Osceola from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19. The free concert will highlight the musicians from Oswego, Cayuga, Onondaga, Jefferson and Lewis counties.
The Oswego Valley Fiddlers meet weekly, practicing at the William Michael Center on Rathburn Road in Fulton. Faced with the pandemic, they have also met and practiced via the internet.
Members of the organization have performed throughout the area during 2021, sometimes as the full chapter, and sometimes as individuals lending their talents to other CNY groups.
The concert will be held at the covered pavilion, with its ample seating and dance floor. In addition to the pavilion, which can be enclosed if the weather warrants, the site includes a children’s play area, a brick garden with picnic tables, the Fiddlers Kitchen, and the Hall of Fame and Museum. The latter is open during concerts and by appointment. The site is handicapped accessible.
The site is non-smoking and pets are not allowed. There is ample free parking on the museum side of the shared driveway.
The concerts at the Hall of Fame are made possible, in part, by public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the NY State Legislature.
For further information visit www.nysotfa.com or Facebook: New York State Old Tyme Fiddler’s Assn.
