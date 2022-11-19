Oswego YMCA 31st Annual Reindeer Run Dec. 10

This year the Oswego YMCA will celebrate the 31st year of the Annual Reindeer Run. The Oswego YMCA will host the 5K fun run/walk at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. As an added bonus this year, the YMCA will offer the Reindeer Games for kids ages four-12 from 9 a.m.-noon. Registration is available online at raceroster.com or at the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St., Oswego.

 Patricia Levine

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will host the 31st Annual Reindeer Run, a 5K fun run and walk at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. This event, made possible with in kind support from C’s Farm Market and Beverage Center, Dunkin’ and Kinney Drugs, is a fun addition for friends and family to celebrate the holiday season. As a non-competitive fun run, participants are asked to dress festively and may run individually or as a team outfitted in a variety of holiday themed clothing or costumes such as reindeer, Santa Claus, elves, candy canes, Christmas trees, ornaments or the ever-popular ugly sweater. Last year, the event brought over 150 family members and friends together on a winter Saturday morning to downtown Oswego.

As an added bonus this year, the YMCA will offer the Reindeer Games for kids ages four-12 from 9 a.m.-noon. Kids will join in the fun for holiday themed games, treats and bounce house while the adults participate in the 5K run and walk. Families are encouraged to call the YMCA at 315-342-6082 to register in advance as space is limited.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.