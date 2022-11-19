OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA will host the 31st Annual Reindeer Run, a 5K fun run and walk at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. This event, made possible with in kind support from C’s Farm Market and Beverage Center, Dunkin’ and Kinney Drugs, is a fun addition for friends and family to celebrate the holiday season. As a non-competitive fun run, participants are asked to dress festively and may run individually or as a team outfitted in a variety of holiday themed clothing or costumes such as reindeer, Santa Claus, elves, candy canes, Christmas trees, ornaments or the ever-popular ugly sweater. Last year, the event brought over 150 family members and friends together on a winter Saturday morning to downtown Oswego.
As an added bonus this year, the YMCA will offer the Reindeer Games for kids ages four-12 from 9 a.m.-noon. Kids will join in the fun for holiday themed games, treats and bounce house while the adults participate in the 5K run and walk. Families are encouraged to call the YMCA at 315-342-6082 to register in advance as space is limited.
“This event brings so much cheer and color to the cooler days of winter,” said Trish Levine, Oswego YMCA Director of Health and Wellness. “And it’s a fantastic opportunity to have a lot of fun while supporting a vital local organization” she added. Proceeds from this event go to support Oswego YMCA health and wellness programs.”
There is an entry fee for the Reindeer run/walk and registration is available online at raceroster.com or at the Oswego YMCA, 265 W. First St. Fees increase for same day registration will be accepted until 9:15 a.m. on race day. Commemorative winter hats are only guaranteed to participants if registered by Nov. 23. Santa will be present at the finish to congratulate all runners and to share some holiday cheer. Snacks and refreshments, including coffee and hot chocolate, Dunkin’ Munchkins, fruit from C’s Market and candy canes for all from Kinney Drugs, will be offered following the run.
The YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call the YMCA at 315-342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.