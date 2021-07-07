OSWEGO — The Oswego YMCA 32nd annual Harborfest 5K run and walk event will return at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 24, with the support of Oswego Health.
“As a true community partner, the services provided by the Oswego YMCA are invaluable,” stated Michael Harlovic, President & CEO of Oswego Health. “When our frontline workers needed assistance with childcare services at the start of the pandemic, the Oswego YMCA stepped right up to help. For that, we will be forever grateful. We understand how critical this event is to help sustain their daily operations and Oswego Health is proud to be a sponsor.”
Proceeds from the event support Y programs that deliver lasting personal and social change for children, adults, and families in the Oswego area. “The Y has been located in downtown Oswego and strengthening community for over 165 years,” said Trish Levine, Health and Wellness Director at the Oswego YMCA. “Even though the three-day Harborfest festival is cancelled, it is important for the Y to continue this long-standing community tradition and YMCA fundraiser”. This YMCA event has been possible for over three decades due to the generosity of community sponsors and supporters like Oswego Health and others, including a group of dedicated event volunteers. Volunteers are needed for the event and school groups and individuals are encouraged to call the Y to sign up.
Due to restrictions at the time of planning and permitting, this year’s event has been modified to offer only a 5K run and walk. There is an entry fee for all events and same day registration is not available. Participants may sign up at the Y or online at raceroster.com and event shirts in registrant selected sizes are guaranteed to those who registered before July 1 and are in limited supply after.
The YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call the YMCA at 315-342-6082 or see www.oswegoymca.org.
