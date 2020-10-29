OSWEGO — A relocated YMCA Youth Center opened its doors to a swarm of kids, parents, city officials, and a recording rock band Saturday, Oct. 24 at 201 E. Sixth St., connected to the Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.
A ribbon-cutting outside and presentations inside made the ceremony official, but perhaps the biggest surprise was the donation of three new Epiphone guitars, the gift of recording-star rock band OTHERWISE to Oswego’s young, future guitar gods who will get their lessons from the group itself.
In 2019, Mayor Barlow, Oswego YMCA Executive Director Kerrie Webb, and Youth Bureau Director Brian Chetney decided to re-locate and upgrade the youth center, from the Ponzi Recreation center at Fort Ontario.
Mayor William Barlow thank all those who worked to make the main floor into an indoor skate pair complete with half-pipe ramps, rails, and whatever else kids skate on these days.
YMCA Executive Director Kerrie Webb also thanked all involved and hosted a private tour of all the Youth Center had to offer in its downstairs supervised game rooms, study rooms, media rooms, art rooms, and teaching kitchen, all available to young Oswegonians from eight to 18 Monday through Friday afternoons 3 to 7 p.m. for now with weekend availability coming in the future.
The Oswego Youth Center, fully funded by the city of Oswego and operated by the Oswego YMCA, is a free youth center and skate park that allows for youth programming opportunities and provides community youth a free, safe and healthy indoor space to promote socialization, independence and responsibility.
Barlow especially thanked Webb and the YMCA.
“The city of Oswego is proud to partner with Kerrie Webb and the Oswego YMCA to offer such a great space in our community and moving forward,” he said, “we’ll continue to invest and protect our children by giving them the resources and security they need. The new Oswego Youth Center will play a positive role in many children’s lives in our community for many years to come.”
In addition to $110,000 in funding from the city of Oswego, the Youth Center re-location and construction received in-kind assistance from many local organizations including North Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local #277, Universal Metal Works and several other community members.
