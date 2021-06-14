Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5K is on

OSWEGO – Registration is open for the Oswego YMCA’s 32nd Annual Harborfest 5K Run and Walk at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24. Even though the Harborfest festival is cancelled, this important YMCA community fundraiser is on. Due to restrictions, the event has been modified this year to include only a 5K run and walk and is capped at 150 participants. Registration can be completed online at RaceRoster.com or at the YMCA, 265 W. First St. in Oswego. Same day registration will not be available.
Proceeds from the event support Y programs that help create and deliver positive change to children, adults, and families in Oswego. The Y has been in downtown Oswego and strengthening the community for over 165 years. Trish Levine, Oswego YMCA Health and Wellness Director, said this event has continued for over three decades due to the generosity of community partners including returning sponsor Oswego Health. In addition, on course support provided by the Fulton Amateur Radio Club and volunteers make this event a safe and fun occasion.
Online registration is available at raceroster.com or at the YMCA. There is an entry fee for the event, and fees increase on July 1. Event shirts in selected sizes are guaranteed to those who registered before July 5 and are in limited supply after. T-shirts only may be purchased online as well. There will be no post-race event and times will be posted online at auyertiming.com. Awards will be available for pick up at the YMCA the week following the event.
The YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call the YMCA at 315-342-6082 option 0, or see www.oswegoymca.org.
