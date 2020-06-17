OSWEGO — The Oswego YMCA announced it will roll over the emergency childcare program into Camp Y Day Camp July 6 to Aug. 21. Any child entering kindergarten through seventh grade may attend Camp Y. The program will be held at the city of Oswego Crisafulli Arena, 32 Fort Ontario Road in Oswego and is offered Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with extended hours of 7 a.m.-6 p.m. All health and safety protocol and precautionary procedures will be followed to ensure the health and safety of the children in the community.
The change from emergency care into Camp Y will keep children active and engaged, and offer time in an outdoor environment. In addition to the many planned, fun activities, children will experience time outside in the fresh air, all while promoting healthy distancing.
Camp Y will offer structured days for the children, which will help to provide a sense of normalcy during this time and deliver all the benefits of sending a child to summer camp. There will be series of themed weeks to give participants the opportunity to learn about a variety of topics and experience exciting activities. Each day will offer something new and challenging for kids to learn. The themed weeks will include Creepy Crawlies, Myths and Legends, People Week, Commotion in the Ocean, Let’s Go Camping!, Safari Week and Science Week.
According to Debbie Yesensky, Oswego Y Camp Director, “This year we are introducing “camp bucks” for children to spend at our first ever camp store.” Yesensky added that children can earn camp bucks throughout various programs and activities which they can then spend at the camp store on fun items.
Outdoor sports at camp will look different this year, as well. Y Camp will promote smaller group sports and active games in order to maintain social distancing. Yesensky stressed that as part of the Oswego YMCA’s reopening and safety plan, the organization is following all NYS Department of Health standards and regulations. In addition, the Y will be taking preventative measures as recommended by the CDC such as prioritizing outdoor activities, only registering campers from the local geographic area, avoiding field trips and cleaning and sanitizing continuously. As part of this plan, there will be hand sanitizing stations located on premises and masks for the participants. All children will have a temperature check upon arrival and will be monitored throughout the day. The Y will enforce that anyone who is sick stay home. Registrations can be filled out online at oswegoymca.org. Printable applications and parent handbooks are also available on the website. For more information, contact the Oswego YMCA at 315-342-6082, option 0.
