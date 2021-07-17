Oswego YMCA’s 32nd Annual Harborfest 5K Walk/Run July 24

OSWEGO – The 32nd Annual Oswego YMCA Harborfest 5k will return live on July 24, to benefit Oswego YMCA programs that deliver lasting personal and social change for children, adults, and families in the Oswego area.
Burritt Motors is returning as a leading sponsor of the event that will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 at the Oswego YMCA.
“We are very grateful to have the continued support of the Burritt Motors family” said Trish Levine, Oswego YMCA Director of Health and Wellness. “Rich and Britanee are outstanding supporters of the YMCA, and we appreciate their time, energy and generosity shown to our community and the Y through the years.”
The run/walk will take participants through Oswego’s west and east side along scenic waterfront areas and the downtown district. Even with the three-day Harborfest event being cancelled, it was important for the YMCA to continue with this community event.
“The YMCA means so much to so many in the Oswego community,” stated Rich Burritt, owner of Burritt Motors. “The Y provides many important programs keeping our families and youth active and engaged. And a healthy community is a vibrant community, so supporting this event benefits us all.”
The Y has been located in downtown Oswego and strengthening community for over 165 years providing a variety of programs for children, adults, families, and seniors.
Event registration is available at the YMCA or online at raceroster.com. There is an entry fee for the event and same day registration is not available. The YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call the YMCA at 315-342-6082 or visit www.oswegoymca.org.
