Oswego YMCA’s 33rd Annual Harborfest 5K, 10K and Kids Fun Run July 30

OSWEGO –The Oswego YMCA announced they will hold the 33rd Annual Harborfest 5K, 10K and Kids Fun Run event on Saturday, July 30. This event is made possible with the support of local supporters including Oswego Health, Burritt Motors and Eagle Beverage. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are encouraged to participate in this event during the busy weekend of festival activities. The event will feature a Kids Fun Run at 8 a.m. followed by the Oswego YMCA 5K and 10K event at 8:30 a.m., at the Oswego YMCA.
Anchored in the community for over 167 years, the Oswego YMCA is a leading non-profit organization strengthening our community through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. The Y relies on a group of special events that includes the Harborfest Run and Walk, the Oswego Dragonboat Festival, and CNY Pumpkin Festival to support the YMCA programs and services that serve thousands of children, adults, and families every year – regardless of age, income, or background.
Trish Levine, Director of Health, and Wellness at the Oswego YMCA noted that most people think of the Y as just a membership-based place for fitness. “The YMCA is so much more – we’re providing opportunities that nurture and improve the health and well-being of our kids, for families, of seniors, for the community,” Levine added.
Prizes will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers in the 5K and 10K run as well as award recognition of the top three in all age groups in each division. Participants can register online at www.raceroster.com/events. Registrations received by July 1 will secure a commemorative race shirt and pre-registration pricing.
The YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call the YMCA at 315-342-6082 or see www.oswegoymca.org.
