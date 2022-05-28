Oswego YMCA’s 33rd Annual Harborfest 5K, 10K and kids fun run July 30

OSWEGO – The Oswego YMCA’s 33rd Annual Harborfest 5K run and walk event will be held Saturday, July 30. Runners and walkers of all ages and levels are encouraged to participate.
The event will feature a kids fun run at 8 a.m. followed by the Oswego YMCA 5K 10K run and walk at 8:30 a.m. at the Oswego YMCA. Awards will be presented to the top three overall male and female finishers in the 5K and 10K divisions, as well as the top three in all age groups. Participants can register online at www.raceroster.com/events Registrations received by July 1 will secure a commemorative race shirt.
“Our special events, including the Harborfest run event, help to support the programs and services that directly impact people in need throughout the greater Oswego Community” said Trish Levine, Director of Health and Wellness at the Oswego YMCA. She noted that the Oswego YMCA is one of the area’s leading and longest serving non-profit organizations strengthening the Oswego community for over 167 years. “The Y has been located in the heart of downtown serving so many men, women and children every year,” she added. “We are proud to be improving and expanding to meet those needs.”
The YMCA is located at 265 W. First St., Oswego. For more information, call the YMCA at 315-342-6082 or see www.oswegoymca.org.
