OSWEGO – Anyone with the chutzpah to name a one-man show ‘The Wildly Inappropriate Poetry of Arthur Greenleaf Holmes’ must certainly be good for a laugh, if nothing else. Oswegonian actor Gordon Boudreau, having received rave reviews for his bawdy, one-man, off-Broadway play, turned out to be far more than ‘nothing else’ in a recent interview. Here’s some of what we discussed:
Well, it sounds like people are just loving your show, I began.
“I’m really pleased with it,” Boudreau replied. “I’ve been doing this show at Renaissance festivals for several years. I just wanted to know if it could make it outside of that kind of a venue. And it looks like it’s doing just fine.”
Did you write this years ago and perform it at the Renaissance Faire and such?
“I don’t know that I ever sat down and wrote it,” Boudreau said. “I developed it over the years. It started out as a street routine. I was hired at Sterling Renaissance Festival to play a poet. At that point, it was just sort of a walk-about character. But as the act started to grow, the director one year asked me if I would try and make it a stage show. And so, over the years I kept learning more poems and adding more material. It really became quite an event at these festivals.”
Is it now in sort of a written form and every night is performed in pretty much the same way?
“Pretty much,” said Boudreau, “but I’m always open to depart from whatever prepared script I have to bring in some other poem based on what the audience wants. I have about 100 poems in my quiver, and I’m willing to switch ’em out. But for the New York show, it’s pretty consistent.”
A writer’s influences aren’t always readily apparent, but some of Boudreau’s come right out of his upbringing.
“My dad was an English professor at LeMoyne College,” he said, “and so, we grew up with language and poetry and literature, him reading to us. And then I was an English major.
“When I started this as a stage show, first I didn’t know if I could get a way with the kind of material I was doing, because these are largely what they call family shows, but I was about to go further than that, and I only incrementally realized how far I could go. And what I enjoy about the show is that I know that I can get away with things if I do it in a certain style. The language matters. And what I really love is surprising people with something that’s actually illuminating about language, or poetry, or the humanities, and then suddenly switching to some comedic payoff that they find surprising, because then it’s sort of a high-low thing.
“From the very beginning, I wanted this show to be not a Renaissance Faire show, if that makes any sense, in the sense that so many of those kinds of shows that you see at the festivals involve bringing someone up on stage and making them wear a mop wig, sort of the theatre of humiliation. Or maybe, dividing the audience in half and having one side outcheer the other side. I don’t mean to disparage that, it works at that sort of an event, but I wanted something that could move outside of Renaissance Faires and maybe even stand toe-to-toe with standup comedians that we know. That was the challenge for myself.”
And he began to grow his creation into something deeper.
“I kind of look at my character as less of a person and as more of a spirit of enduring misanthropic poetry,” Boudreau said. “So I can move, from the period that I say that the character is in, to talk about someone like Robert Frost or Walt Whitman, because that’s important to me. And I approach poetry the way I think a lot of people do. I don’t pretend to be a scholar or an academic or to really understand a lot of poetry, but there are certain poems that I remember studying in college, and the images, the language, just stuck with me, and meant a lot to me. And so, for the casual person, the person that isn’t really into poetry, that’s kind of who I’m gearing this show towards.”
And of course, unable to resist a bit of comedy here, he added, “also the men of low morals.”
Is the poetry that you bring up from these classic poets, is it in the style of the show, rather bawdy, or is it otherwise?
“Usually not,” Boudreau said. “I like to introduce a poem by talking about some maybe poetic device or maybe referencing someone like Yeats and telling how maybe that poem inspired one of my poems, even if it’s a very tenuous relationship. For example, Yeats wrote a poem called ‘The Lake Isle of Innisfree’, and it’s about a man’s need for some measure of solitude. And I remember sitting in a pub in Minneapolis, in the show I say I was in Galway, but it was actually Minneapolis, and there was a snippet of that poem on the wall, and I started to laugh ’cause suddenly, the line popped into my head, ‘I built my love a menstrual hut,’ (the title of one of the many bawdy poems from his show) and to me it seemed like the flip side of that poem, so in need of solitude, he banished his woman to this hut. And that’s how that poem started, but I even talk about that in the show. So, I try to make some kind of connection with some legitimate poem or at least poetic device.
“What I notice about the show,” he continued, “is I always thought that young, like sort of college students would enjoy the show because of the bawdy humor. But what I also realized was that older people who’ve read and maybe miss an application of language they don’t get much of anymore, are really drawn into the show, because it’s almost like a fix that they haven’t had, and they’re really delighted by the use of language. I think it’s different, I mean, there’s a lot of poet comedians out there, but I tend to think that most of them don’t value the poetic aspect as much as they do the comedic, and I try to honor both sides of that equation.”
And that thought of the language and the sound of it and how it appeals to his audience as something they too remember but have lost, again reminded him of his father’s influence.
“My father was working for about 20 years on a book on Henry David Thoreau,” he said, “and it finally got published, but he used to tick away on his Smith Corona typewriter every night, and my brother Vince once said that that was the music that he used to fall asleep to. And it wasn’t just the sound of that typewriter, but also my dad’s voice when he read to us. And I think that that really stuck. It’s one of the illustrative themes of my childhood, and I think it’s very present in my show.
“It’s funny,” he said, “when I would sort of solicit people on the street of these festivals, and I’d tell them I’m doing this, what I call, wildly inappropriate poetry show, they’d always ask how inappropriate is it, and no one ever asked me how poetic it is, but I think they walk away from it being moved by the poetry, and I take that very seriously. The poems that I write, I never want to just create something that happens to rhyme and is funny. I want it to go a little bit deeper than that, even if it’s in an irresponsible way.”
And do you think you’ll keep doing this, either developing this show more and more or doing another one, writing another one?
“I do think I’ll keep developing it,” he replied, “because this is a very bare-bones presentation of it because of, you know, COVID really sapped a lot of funds, took away a lot of the theaters where you could do anything in New York. We actually lost a deposit on the first space that we had reserved before COVID hit. So the space we have now is something that we were given by the good graces of a not-for-profit theatre. But, if I had my vision, I’d be doing this show with a musical string arrangement behind me. That’s the hope.”
Do you think you might write another play altogether?
“Well, I’d like to keep going with this character at least. When I do these festivals I do four shows a day, and every show’s different. I do different poems at each show. So, I have enough material to do a couple shows if I wanted to.”
You do the shows mostly in the summer?
“Well, no, I do them all year long, but I do them in places that have the kind of weather…so in February we go down to Florida. We go to Texas in the springtime, come up to Sterling for the summer, and then we do the Pennsylvania festival in the autumn. And that takes us to the end of October.”
You work with a director.
“Yeah, his name is David Rosenberg, and he used to do Sterling with me. That’s where we met. But that was back in the ’90s, quite some time ago, and we’d kind of fallen out of touch. But when he came to see my show, and that was in Texas, he’s the one that turned to me, he said, ‘You’ve got to take this to New York.’ So, it was really his idea for me to try to bring it to the city.”
And how do you like the traveling life?
“Well, we bought a home in Oswego a couple years ago, and we bought it so that we didn’t…well I mean, we positioned ourselves so that we were between two shows that we could commute to, Sterling and then Pennsylvania, and for me to be able to do the show in New York, just take the train in and the train out. I take the train in on Wednesday and come back on Friday. So it’s not too much time being away. I’m not so fond of traveling so much. We have two kids in school now. I like being home. I like seeing my kids off to school. My wife is really supportive. She’s terrific.”
How long have you been doing this sort of thing?
“I was cast as the poet in 2007, but I developed it as a stage show almost 10 years ago.”
Do you have any other playwright influences? It’s one thing you have these poetic influences who are making up, I guess, the predominant part of what you’re saying in the play in poetry. But what about as a play in the action or the movement of a play. Is it different in that regard? It’s not exactly like, you know, the rise and fall of a protagonist in a typical play.
“Well, I would maybe compare it to something akin to what Hal Holbrook was doing when he was portraying Mark Twain, that sort of a thing,” Boudreau said, “although this has a very different tenor to it. But that’s sort of the style of the show. Honestly though, the influences I have are more along the lines of the standup comedians and the comedic actors that I grew up watching, people like George Carlin, who had an ear for language and who really talked about language. I think that some of my favorite comedians, even people like Steve Martin, I would say, is a real language guy. I think of him as being a silly, physical actor, but he also has a handle on language in the way that we use certain expressions that I think betray his ear for language. I remember some of my favorite comedians were the ones that appeared in that movie, ‘It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.’ They were all like giants to me, people like Jonathan Winters and Phil Silvers and Terry-Thomas. I even think that Chuck Jones and Mel Blanc should be counted among some of the best comedians of the 20th century for what they did with the Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck cartoons of the time. I heard that when he (Mel Blanc) died, the guy that did the autopsy on him looked at his vocal chords, and he said that in all of his experience, he did a bunch of research, and he said that there was only one person in the 20th century that had vocal chords that resembled Mel Blanc’s, and that was Caruso.”
Do people come up to you after the performance and talk to you?
“Yes. I like to stand outside and just thank people for coming to the show. I like to meet with people afterwards.”
And most of them seem to like it?
“Oh yeah.”
Boudreau’s finally making it, and of course, might now be regarded as an overnight success, but he knows different, and has handled the years of ups and downs.
“You can’t be too daunted by any setback,” he said. “You’ve gotta just keep plugging away.”
Yeah, I replied, you have to give it another shot until you finally make it. You know, I mean, the Beatles weren’t signed first time around either. And luckily, they persevered.
“Yeah,” the cynical, comedic side of Boudreau responded, “they persevered ’til they were 22. They really stuck it out.”
Through all the rough times, I laughed, thinking that just maybe Gordon Boudreau’s rougher days are coming to an end, he’s put in his 10,000 hours, as the theory to success goes, his dues are paid, ‘The Wildly Inappropriate Poetry of Arthur Greenleaf Holmes’ is the ticket, and his overnight success is dawning on New York City’s lovers of poetry, lovers of theatre, and the papers’ critics that sing his praises.
