OSWEGO – While most of us at eight years old were planning our next third-grade prank, pulling pigtails, and making our sisters’ lives as miserable as possible, Seamus Callahan is building a resumé of Hollywood credits.
His first major role as a young version of the main character, Franklin, in the Hollywood film “I Love My Dad” should be released about a year or so from now, according to his grandfather and well-known Elvis impersonator Michael Callahan.
“He’s a little firecracker. He turned eight in April,” Michael Callahan said. “Once you turn the spotlight on him, he just clicks.”
Seamus was chosen for the part of Young Franklin after a rigorous, COVID-altered virtual audition that, according to his grandfather, included a homemade video of Seamus playing his part, a Zoom meeting and finally, an audition with the director.
“First off, they look at the photos,” Michael Callahan said. “Then they go to his web page. They see if he looks the part, looks the age. For the Hollywood movie, he had to kind of resemble the older version of Franklin, as well as being able to handle everything else. There’s a lot of pressure for an adult, let alone a little kid, with cameras on, surrounded by 40 people hustling and bustling and somebody screaming, ‘Action!’ That’s why they always panic if they have to work with an animal or a child, because they have short attention spans, and you’re asking a lot from them. So, it’s a rare animal or child that can actually do that in the first place.
“They would go through all that,” Callahan continued, “then they would send him a script or the lines he was going to do for the movie, and he has to record it and act it on video and then send it to them and they analyze it. By that time, it was probably narrowed down to five people for the movie. And then they analyze the films and probably narrow it down to two, and then the director actually called him up and interviewed him over the phone, and they FaceTimed and all that technology stuff. They Skyped. They went back and forth. Even though we sent in the tape of him doing the same thing, then they say, ‘OK, now let me actually see you do it.’ And they see how you respond on cue and on demand and on instant direction, because things change, especially on set. They’re trying to see how this child responds to all these different directions coming at him, or these last-minute things, or whatever. So he had to go through several stages, including a final audition virtually face-to-face with the director himself, and chit-chat and see how they bond and how it worked.”
In the end, Callahan said, “Seamus nailed it over every other child in upstate New York.”
Sometimes, Michael said, it’s easier than all that. Seamus is building a reputation along with a resumé and sometimes now “gets handpicked. It’s gotten to the point now where, instead of the agency or their casting director going to all that trouble to go through 200 resumés or applications to try to get one person, they’ll pick up the phone and call us directly, ‘Hey, what’s Seamus doing?’ They handpicked him for a candy shop TV commercial he did the week before Easter. He wasn’t just a kid for decoration or window dressing or where the parents do all the talking and he just stands there smiling. He was the only one in the commercial. All the lines were his. All the acting was his. A 60-second commercial by a, at that time, seven-year-old. That was two months before he did the Hollywood movie. They just called up and said, ‘Hey, we’re thinking he’s perfect for this. Is he available? Is he interested?”
Still, Callahan said, Seamus had to go through three auditions “and that’s after you respond and say, yeah, we’re interested.”
The cast and crew of “I Love My Dad” were, according to Michael Callahan, “all blown away. They put him up in a fancy hotel down close to where they filmed, even though we’re right in Oswego and they filmed in Syracuse, I guess they wanted to make sure everybody was there on set, on time, and all that.
“His scene was him, the comedian-actor Patton Oswalt, as Franklin, his movie dad, and a puppy” in a flashback of a younger version of the older Franklin. The scene took just one day of shooting, and was the last day of filming.
“They try to do it like that, especially if you’re pulling a kid out of school,” Callahan said, “but they don’t like to film on weekends. They try to get kids in and out for a lot of reasons.”
Seamus has an agent and is represented by the TMT Talent Agency in Syracuse, which Callahan called the “number one agency in upstate New York.”
By being in the movie, Seamus is now eligible to join the Screen Actors Guild (SAG), which Michael predicts Seamus eventually will join.
“It’s only a matter of time before he will,” Michael said, “and/or has to. After you get 11 or 12 credits under your belt, you actually have to.”
Meanwhile, Seamus is actively working on getting those credits under that belt. Michael said Seamus has “irons in the fire” for two possible future movie roles.
But, Michael said, they don’t chase the dream. Their lives are too constrained by family responsibilities, school, and jobs here in Oswego. Nevertheless, “we respond when the dream knocks on our door or is in our area.”
Little by little, and maybe a little faster than many, Seamus is showing signs of growing up.
He’s “taking a real liking to the money,” his grandfather said. “As soon as he hears it’s high-caliber, not free acting for a student film, and it’s really good pay, his eyes light up. He’s like, ‘Let’s do it.’ That’s a side that I hadn’t seen before.”
But it’s not his only side. He’s still eight and still loves playing Little League baseball here. He’ll be entering third grade this fall at FitzHugh Park Elementary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.