Out Run Autism 5K gains support

OSWEGO - The Beacon Hotel will once again support the autism community as a top sponsor of the Fifth Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K. “We are honored to have the continued support of The Beacon Hotel and the Avery family for another year,” noted Oswego County Autism Task Force Member and race director, Julie Chetney.
The run/walk will take participants through Oswego’s East side, scenic Fort Ontario area on Saturday, April 4. This year’s event expects the highest numbers yet as it grows into one of the largest 5K events in the county. The event will once again benefit the Oswego County Autism Task Force in their 15th year with a mission to bring autism awareness and create possibilities for those touched by autism spectrum disorder in Oswego County.
The 5K run is also the first of four community 5K run/walks in the “Make it Happen” 20K Series. The event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with a kids free fun run in front of the Press Box Restaurant on East First Street in Oswego with awards to follow.
Registration is open by going to www.auyertiming.com and will close on April 2. Limited same day registration spots will be available. Donations can also be made on the site, and all are welcome to cheer on runners at the Press Box the morning of the race.
To register for the “Make it Happen” 20K Race Series, visit their Facebook page for link to participate by April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.