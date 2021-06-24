HAMMOND — The Iva Smith Memorial Gallery of Fine Art will feature the works of three artist in its seasonal exhibition and welcome the latest creation by one of the north country’s most renowned artists.
“Art, Inside Out!” opens at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1, with a reception at the gallery, 627 Route 37.
The creations of three “outside artists” will be featured: Richard Atkinson of Harrisville, John Horbacz of Pillar Point and the late R. Paul Saphier.
“They’ve learned their craft from circumstances and calling, as it were,” said gallery director Evelyn K. Saphier.
In addition, a 9 ½-foot-tall steel sculpture by Omar artist Will Salisbury, “Angelic Form,” will be dedicated at the reception as a permanent highlight of the gallery.
Mrs. Saphier is widow of Paul. He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1978, but continued to paint and died in June of 2014. Mrs. Saphier opened her gallery, which features the works of her husband in 2015. It’s named after Iva Smith, a former resident of the house where Mrs. Saphier now lives. Iva graduated from St. Lawrence University in 1925 and taught school in Alexandria Bay.
Mr. Salisbury described “Angelic Form” as “a contemporary abstraction of an angelic form.”
He said that in addition to an angel, people may see different themes in the sculpture, ranging from a space alien to Christ on the cross.
“It’s a lot of things to a lot of people,” he said.
Mrs. Saphier said she decided to commission the sculpture after visiting Mr. Salisbury’s studio a few years ago and purchasing a wax prototype of a similar angel-type sculpture that he did for another customer. In the back of her mind, she was thinking something like it would fit well with her gallery’s peace garden. When she mentioned it to Mr. Salisbury, he created “Angelic Form” from a whole new concept.
“This new sculpture is monumental,” she said. “It’s an amazing piece of work. What he has done with feathering and steel is unreal. And it has the most powerful presence.”
Mr. Salisbury said the sculpture took four months to complete. He said he was aided by Brandon Lawwill of Alexandria Bay, Skip Kessler of Clayton and others. It was picked up at Hubbell Galvanizing, Utica, earlier this week.
Mr. Salisbury said the wax prototype that Mrs. Saphier noticed in his studio was the basis for a commissioned work he did more than two decades ago for Mary T. Dial, a well-known local supporter of the arts, interior decorator and expert gardener. She died in 2015 at the age of 88 at her Clayton home.
“It was one of my earliest, major commissions,” Mr. Salisbury said.
THE ART OF RICHARD ATKINSON
Mr. Atkinson is best known as the patriarch of the bluegrass band The Atkinson Family. In his exhibit’s artist’s statement, he wrote, in part: “I want my paintings to pull people in and take them back to a nostalgic memory or to a place they’ve never been before and kick in their own creative imagination. Hopefully they will be lifted out of their daily reality if only for a fleeting moment.”
His show at the gallery is called “Reach for the Light.”
He wrote that he wanted to go to college for art, but his life took a different path.
“I ended up getting into music and have played on a semi-professional level for a large part of my adult life’ Mr. Atkinson wrote. “I always knew at some point in time I was going to go back to art and painting.”
On the web: rcatkinsonart.com
THE ART OF JOHN HORBACZ
Mr. Horbacz’s show is called, “Dreams vs. Reality.”
“When I paint from my dreams it comes from someplace so far from ‘reality’ as people usually see it,” he wrote in his artist’s statement. “‘Reality’ — it doesn’t have the colors or the skies, the trees, or the people that flow through my mind and through my hand on to the canvas.”
He added, “This show is about an art passion that seeks its reality. The natural versus the unnatural. Dreams versus reality. Dream visions, driftwood carvings and more.”
On the web: Facebook/As-the-Crow-flies-Artworks
THE ART OF PAUL SAPHIER
This show will feature a grouping of his artworks, largely in egg tempera, from the gallery’s collection.
“Gradually, I have come to realize that the purpose of art is linked with the purpose of life,” Mr. Saphier once wrote. “Through focused attention transmitted to the image, a spiritual energy is generated, dwelling within, animating the image so that both artist and viewer become aware of connecting links between spiritual truth and the rhythms and forms expressing that truth. In this way, art becomes a portal to the divine generating a sense of the sacred in the midst of a reality otherwise considered commonplace.”
Mr. Saphier received his bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University and did graduate study at the University of Colorado at Boulder and Teachers College, Columbia University, New York City, where he received his master’s degree in fine art.
Before discovering the Thousand Islands, the areas he visited and captured in his art included India, the Pacific coast, the American Southwest, Florida and the Caribbean.
On the web: saphierartworks.com
The details
n WHAT: “Art, Inside Out!” art show
n FEATURING: The artwork Richard Atkinson, John Horbacz and R. Paul Saphier with a special dedication of a new work by Will Salisbury.
n WHERE: Iva Smith Memorial Gallery of Fine Art, 627 State Route 37, Hammond
n WHEN: Opens 5 p.m. Thursday, July 1 with a reception and the exhibit will run through Columbus Day, Oct. 11.
n COST: Free and open to the public.
n OF NOTE: At 7 p.m. a free concert will be performed by Counterpoint Splendor featuring Alex Raykov, Alexander Korolov and friends.
n ON THE WEB: www.ivasmithgallery.com
