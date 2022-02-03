OSWEGO COUNTY - Thousands of Central New York junior and senior high students, throughout 14 counties, submitted their best artwork and hundreds received honors for their award winning entries in the 2022 CNY Scholastic Art Awards, sponsored by M&T Bank and hosted by Onondaga Community College.
Over 4,600 pieces were entered for online judging, double the amount received during the pandemic-related challenges of last year. Forty art professionals, in early January, evaluated and selected 1,103 individual pieces and 39 six-piece portfolios to be awarded Gold Key (first place), Silver Key and Honorable Mentions in 17 categories. Gold Key works go on to national competition in the spring and, on the local level, many received cash prizes and special recognition.
An exhibit of some 1,300 winning works is free and open to the public at Whitney Applied Technology Center on Onondaga Community College campus, through March 4. The Everson Museum of Art, in Syracuse, will also display select works, from March 12 to April 10. Awards have been given, but to publicly celebrate the students, teachers and area supporters, a virtual awards ceremony is planned for mid-February. Ceremony information will be available on the CNY Scholastic Art updates page, www.artandwriting.org/regions/NY003A
In addition to student recognition, Katie Sullivan, of New Hartford Central School, was presented the annual Teacher Inspiration Award.
In addition to the consecutive 23 years of Onondaga Community College as host and 13 years of M&T Bank’s sponsorship, the list of area businesses and organizations providing resources to further encourage the young artists has grown. These supporters include Sage Scholars Educational Foundation, Purcell Construction Corp., The Art Store, Light Work, Syracuse Cultural Workers, S.I. Newhouse School/Visual Communications Department, John D. Barrow Art Gallery, Tracy L. Haylor Memorial Fund, Rudy Hellmann Photography, Clayscapes, Independent Potters’ Association of CNY, The Print Hub Syracuse and OCC Foundation.
The Scholastic Art Awards program, founded by Scholastic, Inc. in 1923, is the largest annual student art competition in America. The CNY Art Council (a volunteer corps of art teachers) has coordinated this area’s program for over 70 years. Last year the CNY Region produced 18 national award winners.
List of Oswego County Winners
Central Square
Gold Key: Ella Dolce, Photography; Evelyn Dolce, Photography (4); Gabriella Hinman, Jewelry.
Silver Key: Ella Dolce, Digital Art and Photography; Evelyn Dolce, Photography; Reese King, Jewelry; Sophia Mann, Photography; Samantha Moran, Jewelry; Ashlee Nickerson, Photography; Lily Yaromich, Photography.
Honorable Mention: Ella Dolce, Evelyn Dolce (3), Madison Geesaman, Hannah Herrmann, Timothy Labeef, Caleb Lacey (3), Austin Melvin.
Hannibal
Honorable Mention: Shawna Elleman, Ivona Kragovic.
Mexico
Honorable Mention: Rashaun Adams.
Oswego
Silver Key: Emma Armet, Painting; Anthony Blakeley, Digital Art; Leah Dykas, Ceramics & Glass; Zach Kinney, Photography; Andrew Mullen, Photography; Morgan Wilson, Mixed Media.
Honorable Mention: Emma Delong, Evelyn Ellis, Jetta Miller (2), Celeste Mulcahey, Andrew Mullen, Katrina Wallace.
Phoenix
John C. Birdlebough High School
Portfolio Silver Key: Kylie Russo.
Gold Key: Arlin Russo, Digital Art; Kylie Russo, Digital Art (4). Silver Key: Arlin Russo, Digital Art; Kylie Russo, Digital Art (2).
Honorable Mention: Erika Dygert, Arlin Russo, Kylie Russo.
Emerson J. Dillon Middle School
Gold Key: Sara Speich, Drawing & Illustration.
Silver Key: Kendall Barnes, Drawing & Illustration; Madelena DiGiovanni, Mixed Media; Lacey Goodman, Mixed Media; Giana Raponi, Mixed Media.
Honorable Mention: Mckayla Dygert, Samantha Hopps, Skyleigh Hoyt, Gracelynn Loy, Violet Trevett.
Pulaski
Gold Key: Lilah Darrow, Photography; Brooklynn Fiumano, Photography; Jesse Pierce, Photography (2).
Silver Key: Myer Butler, Photography; Samantha Wilmott, Photography (2).
Honorable Mention: Myer Butler, Kaylee Hood, Liam Killough (2), Vivian Lasell (2), Juniper Lawrence, Addison McCullough, Neva Rembowski, Victoria Wood, Jessica Yesensky.
