CRANBERRY LAKE — Over 45 north country artists are expected to participate in the sixth annual Cranberry Lake Art Show Aug. 12 and 13 at the Cranberry Lake Fire Hall.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days
The two-day display will include paintings, photography, furniture, fabric art, pottery, wooden sculptures and jewelry.
There will be a live auction at 3 p.m. Aug. 12 of decorated Adirondack pack baskets creatively designed and produced by participating artists.
Auctions from past shows have featured decorated Adirondack chairs, wooden fish, mini canoe paddles and loons. Todd Moe of NCPR, a media sponsor of the show, will once again be the auctioneer.
In addition to the live auction, a silent auction of pieces donated by the participating artists is active both show days.
Money raised goes back into the community through things like scholarships for graduating Clifton-Fine High School seniors, the Clifton Community Library, the Cranberry Lake Fire Department, the Clifton-Fine backpack program at the school and school Art Department.
Artist demonstrations of techniques and approaches will take place Aug. 13. The silent auction will be held both days and closes at 2 p.m. that day.
Food and drink will be available and provided by the Cranberry Lake Fire and Rescue Department. The fire department will serve a chicken BBQ on Aug. 13.
