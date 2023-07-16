Local artists to be featured in Cranberry Lake

This water color, painted by Jeanne Lampson, was among dozens of items at the 2019 Cranberry Lake Art Show. Submitted photo

CRANBERRY LAKE — Over 45 north country artists are expected to participate in the sixth annual Cranberry Lake Art Show Aug. 12 and 13 at the Cranberry Lake Fire Hall.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days

