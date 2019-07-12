HAMMOND — Paddlers of all ages are invited to participate in the sixth annual Paddle for a Purpose Aug. 17.
Erica Garlock, a member of the team coordinating the event, said in a release that the event was created to experience the “‘Beauty of Betterment’ in the Sanctuary of the 1000 Islands and Black Lake regions.”
The goal of the event is to get people to be part of a solution: to create an immediate, positive impact in the community. Hosted by The Foundation for Community Betterment, all proceeds benefit organizations, community projects and individuals in need.
Since 2014, the event has contributed over $25,000 to the surrounding community through the generosity of its supporters, the release stated.
The other reason to participate, Ms. Garlock writes, is to “have an opportunity to have a great time in the outdoors with like-minded, fun and amazing people.”
The event starts at 8 a.m., rain or shine, at Schermerhorn Harbor Marina in Chippewa Bay with check-in and registration with a 9 a.m. sharp start of the poker run.
Paddlers travel from island to island in kayaks, canoes, skiffs or stand-up paddle boards to collect cards to be played in their poker hand.
From 10:30 to noon, prizes are awarded to adults and youths with the best hands for first, second and third place, including an overnight stay at world famous Singer Castle. All paddlers are eligible to win door prizes from local businesses. An awards ceremony complete with recipient acknowledgements, music and food immediately follows at Foster’s Harbor Inn.
Online pre-registration is highly encouraged by Aug. 2 at www.VisitHammondNY.com.
By pre-registering, paddlers receive $5 off registration and a free, fitted T-shirt worth $15.
After the cut-off date, registration will be available on the morning of the event at $35 for adults and $25 for kids.
Single- and double-seated kayak rentals are available online.
There will also be a $2,500 crystal clear bottom kayak as a raffle item, with tickets at $5 each or $3 for 10.
Spectators are welcome. Follow the event on facebook @ChippewaBayPokerRun.
