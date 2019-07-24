2019 Pageant Of Steam

CANANDAGUIA - The New York Steam Engine Association will hold it’s 59th Annual Pageant of Steam on Aug. 7, 8, 9 and 10. This year’s show will feature New York Manufactured Steam and Gas Engines and Rumely Oil pull tractors.
Of the New York featured equipment will be an 1909 Lang & Button steam traction engine made in Ithaca, an 1891 Groton steam traction engine made in Groton, an 1914 S.W. Wood steam traction engine made in Clyde and a Birdsall steam traction engine made in Auburn.
At the show there will be demonstrations of threshing grain, baling straw, sawing lumber, sawing shingles and crushing stones. There will be a parade of steam engines and tractors at 1 p.m. daily. After the parade there will be a plowing demonstration with steam traction engines, prairie tractors and gas tractors.
Out by the plowing field is the antique construction equipment area where people can watch as bulldozers move dirt, and shovels pile dirt and load dump trucks.
On display at the show are operating antique gas engines that were used on the farm to provide power for feed grinders, buzz saws, butter churns and washing machines. There is also a display of antique tractors that were used on the farm.
There is also a giant flea market at the show. Food is available on the grounds by the local Rotary Club.
The New York Steam Engine Association is a member owned organization that was formed in 1960 to promote and encourage the preservation of the machinery that was used in the past for farming and agriculture, whether steam, kerosene, or gas powered with members from around the United States and Canada.
The first few shows were held on local farms in the area around Canandaguia, then at Roseland Park for a number of years before purchasing land of their own. The association now has over 100 acres located at Gehan Rd., three miles east of Canandaguia off of Routes 5 and 20 which is where the pageant is held.
For more information on the show visit the website at www.nysteamengineassociation.com or email: Rfinley3@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.