Painting party planned Nov. 28 in Central Square

CENTRAL SQUARE - On Sunday, Nov. 28 “Painting with Erin” will take place at the First Universalist Society of Central Square.
Local artist Erin Barry will lead participants as they create an acrylic painting.
All materials are included in the fee of $20. Participants are welcome to bring a bag lunch.
The fundraiser will start at noon at the church, 3243 Fulton Ave. (State Route 49 just west of US Route 11, across from the fire department).
An elevator is accessible from the small parking lot west of the church.
Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status, except when eating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.