Palermo UMC looking for vendors

The Palermo United Methodist Church is looking for flea market vendors for the Ninth Annual Palermo Lawn Sale Day, from 9 a.m-3 p.m. on Aug. 13.

Vendors will have a 10 foot by 10 foot outside space. Vendors must bring their own table and tent cover. Set up is at 7:30 a.m. Lunch will be available.

