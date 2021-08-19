OSWEGO — The H. Lee White Maritime Museum at Oswego will host Pancakes with Pirates from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 21, on the west pier in Oswego’s “Historic Maritime District”.
The Happy Pirates continue the legacy of Gary the Happy Pirate out of Rochester, a well-known and beloved pirate character in the community. Gary Smith started the Pirate Toy Fund. A program which has distributed tens of thousands of toys to children in need over the last 25 years. Visit www.thehappypirates.com to see more about this trio.
Scuttle the Pirate, AKA Matt Roy, said “it has been an honor to continue the legacy of fun family entertainment created by Smith.” Roy and his fellow pirates, Captain Gully and Sharkbait, will be the star attraction at the maritime museum’s event.
Pirate garb is strongly encouraged. The event will include breakfast, activities, pirate humor, music, tours of historic vessels, and a treasure bag for kids to take home. This program is appropriate for kids ages two and up. Space is limited.
Tickets are $16 per person and includes pancakes, admission to the museum and family friendly entertainment. Kiddie plates are available for those under four years of age and are $6.
Go online to obtain a “golden” ticket at www.hlwmm.org or facebook.com/hlwmm or contact the museum at 315-342-0480 for more details on this and other programming.
