ST. REGIS FALLS — The small village in western Franklin County celebrated Independence Day with multiple events, Sunday, a parade and chicken barbecue in the morning, followed by fireworks at dusk.
Several emergency vehicles from the fire departments of neighboring communities, parade floats, and classic automobiles wound their way from St. Regis Falls Central School to State Route 458 as part of the community’s Fourth of July celebration.
Fire Chief Wilbur Bailey said he was pleased to see how many people came out to take part in this year’s parade.
“They were lined up for quite a ways, it was nice to see everybody here,” Bailey said, adding St. Regis Falls had a parade last year but it was not as large.
Bailey said last year, meals were given away to first responders and anyone who needed them, while this year’s barbecue, at the St. Regis Falls Fire Station, raised funds for the fireworks celebration in St. Regis Falls, which was not held in 2020.
Bailey said the barbecue was a drive-thru event but a tent had been set up for those who wanted to enjoy their chicken dinners outside.
According to Bailey, the fireworks display was set to go at dusk.
“We just got back from checking it out and loading everything up,” Bailey said, Sunday afternoon.
