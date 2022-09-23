Parade magazine to continue online only

Parade magazine, which has been inserted into the Watertown Daily Times and newspapers nationwide, will cease its print edition after the November issue.

WATERTOWN — Parade magazine, which is inserted into print editions of the Watertown Daily Times and newspapers nationwide, is ceasing its print edition in November, its publisher recently announced.

The last print issue of Parade will be Nov. 6, and the company will also discontinue publishing Relish and Spry Living after their October issues.

