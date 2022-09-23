WATERTOWN — Parade magazine, which is inserted into print editions of the Watertown Daily Times and newspapers nationwide, is ceasing its print edition in November, its publisher recently announced.
The last print issue of Parade will be Nov. 6, and the company will also discontinue publishing Relish and Spry Living after their October issues.
“We will, though, continue to deliver the same premium content experience of Parade in an e-Edition format to our newspaper partners. We want to ensure that we continue to serve our millions of loyal readers through our partnership with you,” wrote Kevin A. Craig, senior vice president of The Arena Group. “Our Lifestyle Arena with Parade as its anchor has a bright digital future. Since The Arena Group acquired Parade just five months ago, Parade.com’s unique visitors have nearly tripled, increasing by 189% according to ComScore. We recently built niche-topic sources like Parade Pets to expand our lifestyle footprint, with others planned.”
The Times will carry Parade in its e-edition, which is published on NNY360.com.
“In addition to continuing to provide Parade’s e-Edition, we are working with a growing number of newspaper partners to syndicate Parade and Arena Group content digitally, and we hope to explore this and other interesting ways to engage readers with you over the next several months,” Mr. Craig wrote to publishers. “We are infusing fresh energy across our brands in all formats to make sure they can meet both the moment and the needs of their readers in new and innovative ways. News like this is never easy to hear, but we remain as enthusiastic as ever for the future of the Parade brand, our company and our long-standing partnership with you.”
