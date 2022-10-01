LOWVILLE — Is the historic General Walter Martin mansion in Martinsburg haunted?
Central New York Ghost Hunters, Syracuse-based paranormal investigators, will reveal findings from two recent visits to the historic home commonly known as Greystone Manor and explain their techniques during an Oct. 8 program at the Lewis County Historical Society. The program is set for 2 p.m. in the society’s Blue Room, 7552 S. State St.
The 10,264-square-foot limestone mansion, completed in 1805, originally was the home of Gen. Martin, for whom Martinsburg is named. The general was one of Lewis County’s foremost political leaders in the early 1800s and campaigned to have Martinsburg named as the county seat. He died at home Dec. 10, 1834. Since that time, the mansion took on several roles from private residence to a tavern, a convalescent home for Canadian soldiers during World War I and most recently, prior to the historical society taking ownership in 2003, Irving and Ellen Post operated Greystone Manor restaurant starting in 1973 at the Route 26 location.
The society purchased the mansion in 2005 and the structure was added to the state and national registers of historic places in 2008. Utilizing grant opportunities, the historical society conducted renovation projects to stabilize the structure of the building. Interior renovations are still needed before a long-term use for the building can be decided. Originally, society members hoped to use the mansion to house permanent displays from their extensive collection, much of which is now in storage in Lowville.
Raquel L. Smith, paranormal investigator, said the ghost hunters found evidence of paranormal activities and will share the videos and recordings.
She said some may be interested in their findings.
“There is a rumor that the general and his brother split the house in half because their wives did not get along,” Ms. Smith said. “We have an answer to that.”
They will also talk about the life of Gen. Martin and the history of his home.
To learn more about the Central New York Ghost Hunters, visit its Facebook page or for inquiries, email centralnewyorkghosthunters@gmail.com. Ms. Smith said the volunteer group does not investigate personal residences.
Cole Mullin, historical society office manager, said the event was a way to welcome the public back. The historical society is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday for research or inquiries.
