Ghost hunters probe Greystone Manor

The General Walter Martin mansion in Martinsburg. Provided photo

LOWVILLE — Is the historic General Walter Martin mansion in Martinsburg haunted?

Central New York Ghost Hunters, Syracuse-based paranormal investigators, will reveal findings from two recent visits to the historic home commonly known as Greystone Manor and explain their techniques during an Oct. 8 program at the Lewis County Historical Society. The program is set for 2 p.m. in the society’s Blue Room, 7552 S. State St.

