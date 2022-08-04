Parish Olde Home Day this Saturday

Parish Old Home Day is back for 2022. This event takes place this Saturday at Parish’s Central Park.

PARISH - Parish Olde Home Day is back for 2022. This event will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Parish’s Central Park, the gazebo park at the corner of Main and Railroad streets in the center of the village.

Come out and relax with friends and neighbors.

