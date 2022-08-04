Parish Olde Home Day this Saturday

PARISH - Parish Olde Home Day is back for 2022. This event will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Parish’s Central Park, the gazebo park at the corner of Main and Railroad streets in the center of the village.
Come out and relax with friends and neighbors.
Shop local vendors for organic veggies, eggs, garlic, honey, maple syrup, homemade baked goods and much more.
Some of the vendors featured at the Olde Home Day will be: Cold Creek Farm, Heart of the Barn Creations, Relax and Unwind Vacation Time travel agent, Irish Bee, Watkins spices, Stephie’s Sticks wood work, Sadie Mae’s Art and Design, Halls Blueberry Farm, Brewery merch, Ryan Trumble car detailing, Rayridge Cleaning and Inherited Artistry Handmade Creations.
Youth/church groups, community agencies and local businesses will also be at the event.
There will be activities for children.
Hank Cooper will perform during the day.
Momma’s Brunch Buggy will on hand serving food.
For more information go to the Facebook page - Parish Olde Home Day; or contact either Shannon Masters at 315-447-5157 or Kathy Allardice at 315-278-6632.
