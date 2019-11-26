Parish Public Library hosts gingerbread house contest

PARISH - The Parish Public Library has announce their Second Annual Gingerbread House Contest. The contest is open to all contestants in the following categories: Family (one or more adult and one or more children working together), Tteen (age 13-18 working independently) and adult (age 19 and over).
The structure must be built from and decorated by edible materials, it must be on a platform and it must be inspired by a book or a love of reading.
Entries should be brought to the Parish library during regular hours between Nov. 30 - Dec. 5. All entries must be present at the library by 8 p.m. on Dec. 5. Voting will take place at the library’s Christmas open house on Dec. 7.
The public is invited to the Christmas open house from noon-3 p.m. on Dec. 7. There will be a visit from Santa Claus at 12:30 p.m., activities for children, and lots of Christmas goodies.
The winner of the contest will be announced at 2:45 p.m. on Dec. 7.
