Parking limited at Fort Ontario July 30

OSWEGO – Fort Ontario State Historic Site announced that parking will be limited on Saturday, July 30 in anticipation of the return of Oswego’s Harborfest.
The facility is unable to safely provide pre-pandemic levels of service during the Port City’s premier event due to reduced staffing levels. Public parking will be limited to the fort’s two lots and the main gate will be closed when the lots are full.
