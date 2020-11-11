OSWEGO — Those 55 or older are invited to participate in the new online CNY Senior Talent Show 2020 being hosted by Community Living Advocates and Gwen’s Helping Hands.
This event is open to all people 55 years and older in the Central New York area. They are looking for individuals, duets, and groups doing anything from music, cooking, singing, poetry, dance, magic, and painting to plate spinning. Participants should adhere to all COVID-19 safety precautions while making videos.
Create a video with the following criteria: People in the video must be 55+; up to six minutes in length; and tell those participating with either a sign or verbally (name, groups name, or where from).
These videos will be shared throughout the month of December via social media by Community Living Advocates and Gwen’s Helping Hands on their YouTube and Facebook pages.
Prizes will be awarded.
Deadline to register is noon on Thursday, Nov. 19. Deadline to provide a video is Tuesday, Nov. 24.
To register by phone or if people have questions, contact Gwen McCarroll 315-491-4188 or gwenshelpinghands@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.