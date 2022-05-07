Johnny Depp’s reputation might be getting by with a little help from his friends.
Paul McCartney, during a concert in Seattle this week, appeared to lend the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 58, his support amid the contentious defamation trial between Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard.
Philanthropist and former model Jill Vedder, wife of Eddie Vedder, shared video on Instagram Tuesday that shows McCartney — a reported pal of Depp’s — performing “My Valentine” at the piano, in front of footage of Depp playing guitar.
“Might be controversial to post this video with J.D,” Vedder, 44, captioned the clip. “Don’t care. Know him only to be a gentleman .. And while I support women and the ‘me too’ movement I also know some women who have destroyed the lives of innocent & good men. ... p.s verbal abuse is not cool either.. watch your tongue.”
Vedder posted additional footage from the concert earlier that day.
Depp is suing “Aquaman” star Heard, 36, for $50 million over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed she penned, referring to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse,” which he says derailed his career and reputation. Heard counter-sued for $100 million.
A representative for McCartney did not immediately respond to the Daily News’ request for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.