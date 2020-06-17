WATERTOWN — The New York State Zoo at Thompson Park will host a pay-per-view comedy fundraiser featuring the Big and Tall Comedy Tour.
The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Friday. The cost of the show is $27. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/zoocomedy. Viewers will be emailed a link to gain access to the show.
In the past year or so, doors to comedy clubs and other venues around the nation have opened wide for Mr. Bova and his touring partner, Ernesto “Big Ern” Galano, as they present the Big and Tall Comedy Tour.
Mike is the son of the late Michael A. and Grace B. (Gross) Bova of Watertown. He has lived in the greater Utica area since 1994. He began his comedy career in 2012 with a show at Savory Downtown, Watertown. His jobs have included retail and newspaper advertising. He’s also a co-founder of the Madison County Courier.
Last summer, he quit his job as morning show host and sales director at 95.5 FM, The Heat Phoenix Radio, Utica, to focus solely on comedy.
“The comedy really started to take off, where people would just be knocking on my doors to do a show,” Mr. Bova told the Times in April.”I decided to jump in with both feet. Most comedians, they work a (day) job. I wanted to legitimately call myself a comedian, and the only way to do that is to do it full time.”
In 2017, Mr. Bova, who also includes musical parodies in his shows, toured the nation with comedian and actor Marc Price, putting on their “Awkward Adult Years” tour. Mr. Price played Skippy on the NBC television show, “Family Ties.” Mike was a big fan of the show.
Ernesto “Big Ern” Galano of Endicott, Broome County, opens The Big and Tall Comedy Tour stops.
Mr. Galano has been a stand-up comedian for eight years. His influences include Redd Foxx and Henny Youngman.
“People have described the show as one of the best shows in comedy — period,” Mr. Bova said in April. “I’ll put our show up against anybody. I’ll put it up against Ron White and Jerry Seinfeld. This show is that good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.