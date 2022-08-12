Peg and The Fiddler to perform in Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT — Peg and The Fiddler will perform at the next “Concert on the Green” in Cape Vincent from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The free show is part of the summer concert series sponsored by the Cape Vincent Arts Council. Guests should bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live music on the village green. (Rain location is the fire hall on Broadway.)
Guitarist/singer Peg Dolan has been performing Irish, bluegrass, country, pop, rock, oldies, and standards for over 40 years. She was classically trained in voice at the Eastman School of Music and holds a degree in music from the Hochstein School of Music in Rochester. Her current musical venture finds her teamed with fiddler Sharon McHargue, also a product of Rochester’s Eastman School.
Ms. McHargue has played in a variety of groups including the all-female rock band Calico as well as several bluegrass bands.
The next Concert on the Green is Aug. 20 with the duo Three Mile.
