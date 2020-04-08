SARANAC LAKE — Pendragon Theatre here will kick off its “Germ-Free Season” this week when its 2015 production “The Snow Queen” by Hans Christian Anderson will be streamed at 7 p.m. Thursday.
This adaptation, true to the original story, features shadow and life-sized puppets in addition to live actors. The family-friendly adventure concerns Gerda in her quest to be reunited with her best friend, Kai, and meet the colorful characters who aid her (mostly) along the way.
The show is narrated by Fran Yardley and features Lucky Cerruti, Peter Curtis, Leslie Dame and Liv Paulson. It’s directed by Matt Sorensen.
The production is made possible through a donation by Champlain National Bank.
The theater’s “Germ-Free Season” will also feature play readings, workshops and more.
The show can be streamed at pendragontheatre.org or by going to Pendragon’s Facebook page for the link.
