Performers sought for 2020 Harborfest festival

OSWEGO - If a person or a musical group have ever appeared at Oswego Harborfest or desire to participate in one of the largest admission free music festivals in the Northeast applications are now available.
Local and regional performers that are interested in participating in the 33rd edition of Harborfest are invited to join the celebration.
The 2020 event is scheduled for July 23-26 at a variety of venues throughout the city of Oswego.
Each year more than 30 music performances provide high quality entertainment for tens of thousands festival goers. The tradition continues as entertainers and performers, are invited to apply to be a part of this sensational annual event.
Artists of all genres of music wishing to join the talented roster can obtain information and an application by logging on to the Harborfest website (www.oswegoharborfest.com), under the “Applications” tab, or pick up an official application form at the Harborfest offices at 41 Lake St. in Oswego, Monday through Wednesday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There is no application fee, but a clearly labeled CD and press kit or three songs in MP3 format and a press kit must accompany each application. Applications must be submitted with all the necessary information to the Harborfest office no later than Jan. 21, 2020.
Harborfest Executive Director Pete Myles said, “We have always been proud of the outstanding talent that is featured during our event. Of course, we have a national act featured Friday evening, but the massive pool of local and Central New York regional bands from all musical genre really provide a tremendous entertainment experience for everyone attending Harborfest.”
Continuing he said, “We are always looking for a variety of performers to fill the schedules on each of the stages that are located throughout the city of Oswego and hope to continue that tradition once again in 2020.”
Harborfest was founded with the mission of creating nationally recognized festivals and events that attract and engage a broad and diverse audience, celebrate and build community, and advance economic development in Oswego. It would not be possible to continue this even without the support received from the city of Oswego, business, organization, government entities, and individuals and family members.
Myles stressed the importance of that support and said, “If you are interested in providing financial support for any of the musical performances for 2020 please contact the Harborfest office in person or call at 315-343-6858. We are looking forward to announcing the talent that will appear and as we announce them the performers will be posted on our website at www.oswegoharborfest.com.”
