Performers sought for 2020 Harborfest

OSWEGO - If a person or a musical group have ever appeared at Oswego Harborfest or desire to participate in one of the largest admission free music festivals in the Northeast applications are now available.
Local and regional performers that are interested in participating in the 33rd edition of Harborfest are invited to join the celebration.
The 2020 event is scheduled for July 23-26 at a variety of venues throughout the city of Oswego.
Each year more than 30 music performances provide entertainment for tens of thousands festival goers. The tradition continues as entertainers and performers, are invited to apply to be a part of this annual event.
Artists of all genres of music wishing to join the roster can obtain information and an application by logging on to the Harborfest website (www.oswegoharborfest.com), under the “Applications” tab, or pick up an official application form at the Harborfest offices at 41 Lake St. in Oswego, Monday through Wednesday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
There is no application fee, but a clearly labeled CD and press kit or three songs in MP3 format and a press kit must accompany each application. Applications must be submitted with all the necessary information to the Harborfest office no later than Jan. 21.
Harborfest Executive Director Pete Myles said, “We have always been proud of the outstanding talent that is featured during our event. Of course, we have a national act featured Friday evening, but the massive pool of local and Central New York regional bands from all musical genre really provide a tremendous entertainment experience for everyone attending Harborfest.”
Continuing he said, “We are always looking for a variety of performers to fill the schedules on each of the stages that are located throughout the City of Oswego and hope to continue that tradition once again in 2020.”
