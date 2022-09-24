Performing artists sought for Harborfest 2023; application deadline Nov. 1

OSWEGO – Harborfest 2023 organizers are seeking local and regional performers for appearances at the 34th edition of the festival slated for July 27-30, 2023. During Harborfest 2022 over 30 music performances provided entertainment for the approximate 75,000 visitors to the state’s largest admission free music festival. Harborfest’s goal for 2023 is to continue the longstanding tradition of offering entertainment that will attract people from all areas of the state and beyond.
Artists of all genres of music interested in appearing at Harborfest 2023 can obtain information and an application by logging onto the Harborfest website (www.oswegoharborfest.com), under the “Applications” tab.
There is no application fee, but a clearly labeled CD or audiotape and press or information kit must accompany each application. Applications must be completed and submitted with all requested information to the Harborfest office by no later than Nov. 1.
Harborfest was founded with the mission of creating nationally recognized festivals and events that attract and engage a broad and diverse audience, celebrate and build community, and advance economic development in Oswego. It would not be possible to continue this event without the support received from the city of Oswego, businesses, organizations, government entities, and individuals and family members. If interested in providing financial support for any of the music performances for 2023, contact the Harborfest offices at 41 Lake St., Oswego, or by calling 315-343-6858. As contracts are signed with performers they will be posted on the website www.oswegoharborfest.com.
