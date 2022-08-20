Performing artists sought for Harborfest 2023

OSWEGO – Organizers of Harborfest 2023 are seeking local and regional performers for appearances at the 34th edition of the festival slated for July 27-30, 2023. During Harborfest 2022 over 30 music performances provided entertainment for the approximate 75,000 visitors to state’s largest admission free music festival. Harborfest’s goal for 2023 is to continue the longstanding tradition of offering quality entertainment that will attract people from all areas of New York state and beyond.

Artists of all genres of music interested in appearing at Harborfest 2023 can obtain information and an application by logging onto the Harborfest website (www.oswegoharborfest.com), under the “Applications” tab.

