Pete Davidson headed to space on Blue Origin

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High near 55F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.