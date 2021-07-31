Peter Mahan and Eric Cronk in “Dearly Departed”

OSWEGO - When Peter Mahan and Eric Cronk begin their scene together in the upcoming production of “Dearly Departed” it is impossible to keep a straight face. The chemistry between these two actors is dynamic as Clyde, played by Peter and Ray-Bud, portrayed by Eric, teeter back and forth on the stage. Both men are veteran Oswego Players’ actors.
Mahan has been on the local community theatre scene since 2006, beginning with a small role in “I Remember Mama” for the Oswego Players. Since then he’s graced the stage in 20 other productions with other local groups including Theatre Du Jour, CNY Arts Center, and the Auburn Players. His favorite role is R.P. McMurphy in “One Flew Over the Cuckoos Nest” which he performed for both the Oswego and Auburn Players. His latest creative pursuit is screenwriting and making short films with other local filmmakers.
Cronk caught the acting bug in high school where he had his first lead in his senior year as Tevye in “Fiddler on the Roof.” This path led him to the Oswego Players’ in 2000 when he auditioned for “Lost in Yonkers.” In the years that followed he was involved in many shows including: “The Odd Couple”, “Don’t Dress for Dinner”, and “Cheaper by the Dozen”.
“Dearly Departed” runs at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14 and at 2 p.m. on Aug. 8, 15 in the Frances Marion Brown Theater, Civic Center of Oswego, 30 Barbara Donahue Drive. Tickets are on sale by calling the box office at 315-343-5138. Check out: oswegoplayers.com for more information.
