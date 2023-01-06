Peter Mulvey at the Oswego Music Hall

OSWEGO COUNTY - On Jan. 14 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Peter Mulvey to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.
Mulvey has been a songwriter, road-dog, raconteur, and almost-poet since before he can remember. Raised working-class Catholic on the Northwest side of Milwaukee, Wis. he took a semester in Ireland and immediately began cutting classes to busk on Grafton Street in Dublin and hitchhike through the country, finding whatever gigs he could. Back stateside, he spent a couple years gigging in the Midwest before lighting out for Boston, Mass., where he returned to busking (this time in the subway) and coffeehouses. Small shows led to larger shows, which eventually led to regional and then national and international touring. The wheels have not stopped since.
Twenty records, one illustrated book, thousands of live performances, a TEDx talk, a decades-long association with the National Youth Science Camp, opening for luminaries such as Ani DiFranco, Emmylou Harris, and Chuck Prophet, appearances on NPR, an annual autumn tour by bicycle, emceeing festivals, hosting his own boutique festival (the Lamplighter Sessions, in Boston and Wisconsin) … Mulvey never stops. Further information and videos are found at https://www.facebook.com/PeterMulveyMusic/, https://www.petermulvey.com/, or https://www.youtube.com/user/petermulvey43/videos.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St.tin Oswego.
The winter/spring season continues with The Brothers Blue on the 28. February shows include Sawyer Fredericks on the 11 and The McKrells on the 25. March shows include Guy Davis on the 11 and Deeper Than Skin with Greg Greenway and Reggie Harris on the 25. April shows include Jonathan Byrd on the 15 and the Burns Sisters Band on the 29. The Season Finale on May 13 will feature Annie Sumi and Travis Knapp.
Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $20 at the door. Children 16 and under are half price and under five are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.
The Oswego Music Hall venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego, and is wheelchair accessible. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light refreshments will be available. The Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
COVID precautions: The Music Hall pays close attention to CDC, state, and local guidelines and is trying to do what’s best for performers and patrons; mindful of everyone’s safety and their enjoyment of the show. Masks are now strongly recommended. Should conditions warrant, they may revert back to stricter requirements without notice. Check https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ for updated information. Masks will be available at the door.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the City of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
