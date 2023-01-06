Peter Mulvey at the Oswego Music Hall

Peter Mulvey. Photo provided by artist.

OSWEGO COUNTY - On Jan. 14 the Oswego Music Hall welcomes Peter Mulvey to the Main Stage at the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake St. in Oswego.

Mulvey has been a songwriter, road-dog, raconteur, and almost-poet since before he can remember. Raised working-class Catholic on the Northwest side of Milwaukee, Wis. he took a semester in Ireland and immediately began cutting classes to busk on Grafton Street in Dublin and hitchhike through the country, finding whatever gigs he could. Back stateside, he spent a couple years gigging in the Midwest before lighting out for Boston, Mass., where he returned to busking (this time in the subway) and coffeehouses. Small shows led to larger shows, which eventually led to regional and then national and international touring. The wheels have not stopped since.

