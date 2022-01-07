OSWEGO COUNTY - Peter Mulvey with special guest J. Schmitt opening will make their appearance on the Oswego Music Hall Main Stage on Saturday, Jan. 15.
Mulvey has been a songwriter, road-dog, raconteur, and almost-poet since before he can remember. Raised working-class Catholic on the Northwest side of Milwaukee, he took a semester in Ireland and immediately began cutting classes to busk on Grafton Street in Dublin and hitchhike through the country, finding whatever gigs he could. Back stateside, he spent a couple years gigging in the Midwest before lighting out for Boston, where he returned to busking (this time in the subway) and coffeehouses. Small shows led to larger shows, which eventually led to regional and then national and international touring. The wheels have not stopped since.
Twenty records, one illustrated book, thousands of live performances, a TEDx talk, a decades-long association with the National Youth Science Camp, opening for luminaries such as Ani DiFranco, Emmylou Harris, and Chuck Prophet, appearances on NPR, an annual autumn tour by bicycle, emceeing festivals, hosting his own boutique festival (the Lamplighter Sessions, in Boston and Wisconsin) … Mulvey never stops. He has built his life’s work on collaboration and on an instinct for the eclectic and the vital. He folds everything he encounters into his work: poetry, social justice, scientific literacy, and a deeply abiding humanism are all on plain display in his art. Further information and videos are found at https://www.facebook.com/PeterMulveyMusic/, https://www.petermulvey.com/, or https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=--4Xq_qonGA.
“Part poet, part storyteller, part indie-rocker, part folk singer, part mad-scientist.” Often referred to as “the Bob Dylan of Central New York”, J. Schnitt has been bringing his extensive armory of songs, beat-up guitar, and trusty suitcase drum to stages all across the Northeast US and around the globe for going on 20 years now.
Over 22 albums, hundreds of songs written, and thousands of shows, J. Schnitt has established himself as one of the premier singer-songwriters in the independent music world today. He has won a variety of songwriting awards and praises including recognition from the International Songwriting Contest for “excellence in songwriting”, among many others. With his souped-up guitar, harmonicas, and homemade foot-percussion and suitcase drum, he typically performs over 150 shows a year. He has appeared on such prestigious stages as the Nelson Odeon, Mercury Lounge, Club Passim, Shaffer Theater, Babeville, and Westcott Theater to name a few. He has shared the stage with artists Yonder Mt. String Band, The Felice Brothers, Jackie Greene, Dan Bern, Martin Sexton, Ghosts of Paul Revere, and Willie Nile among many others. Further information and videos are found at https://jschnitt.wixsite.com/jschnittmusic or https://www.facebook.com/jschnittmusic.
Shows start at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. for all National Stage concerts. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or stop at the river’s end bookstore, 19 W. Bridge St. in Oswego.
Ticket prices for the National Stage range from a low of $15 to $19 at the door. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under five are free. Purchase tickets at any concert, online or at the river’s end bookstore.
The season continues Jan. 29 with Driftwood on the Main Stage. Further information and videos may be found at https://www.driftwoodtheband.com/. Open Mic Friday leads off the weekend on Jan. 28. The evening begins at 7 p.m. followed by performers who sign up that night, starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.
The wheelchair accessible venue is located in the McCrobie Civic Center, on 41 Lake St. in Oswego. It is adjacent to Breitbeck Park and overlooks Lake Ontario and the Oswego Harbor. The atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Due to COVID precautions, snacks and beverages will be limited, but available.
Oswego Music Hall is a family-friendly, non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception over 40 years ago. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks — from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. To volunteer, email volunteer coordinator Michael Moss at ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Regarding safety protocols, the Music Hall will adhere to CDC, state, and local guidelines. They will follow protocols adopted by theaters in CNY which is to require proof of vaccination before admittance to shows or a recent negative COVID test result. In addition, masks are to be worn except when seated. Unvaccinated children can attend but must wear a mask.
Find more information via the Oswego Music Hall Facebook page, https://www.oswegomusichall.org/ or email ocpaoswego@gmail.com.
Concerts are made possible in part with funding by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the governor and New York Legislature. Other major supporters are the city of Oswego and Shineman Foundation.
Winter/Spring 2022
Saturday National Stage Shows
Jan. 15 - Peter Mulvey
Jan. 29 - Driftwood
Feb. 12 - Ruddy Well Band
Feb. 26- Jamcrackers
March 12 - Mad Agnes
March 26 - Ceili Rain
April 9 - The Cadleys/Mark Wahl Opens
April 23 - Heather Pierson Trio
April 30 - Guest Curator Earth Day event
May 7 - Vance Gilbert
May 21 - Finale - The Sea the Sea w/Emerging Artist Showcase
Friday Shows
Jan. 28 - Open Mic
Feb. 11 - Open Mic
Feb. 18 - Hook
Feb. 25 - Open Mic
March 11 - Open Mic
March 18 - Hook
March 25 - Open Mic
April 8 - Open Mic
April 22 - Open Mic
May 6 - Open Mic
May 13- Hook
